FRIEDMAN, Barbara C.
age 68, of Tampa, passed away March 10, 2019. A lifelong resident of Tampa, she enjoyed traveling and making the most out of life. Above anything else, Barbara loved her family and spending quality time with them as often as possible. She was the director of social work at Menorah Manor and a bereavement counselor for Suncoast Hospice. Following her retirement, she continued to volunteer at hospice thrift stores for the next 20 years. Survivors include her beloved husband of 48 years, Harry Friedman; daughter, Bethany Linderman; son, Benjamin Friedman; granddaughters, Denah Linderman and Taylor Friedman; sisters, Carol Einstein and Dori Rolnick and brother, Sheldon Wind. A memorial service will be held Thursday, March 14, 2019, at 3 pm at 13812 Cypress Village Circle, in Tampa. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Suncoast Hospice. Condolences may be expressed online at
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 13, 2019