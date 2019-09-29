CARTER, Barbara Kay 80, of Sun City Center, Florida, passed away peacefully Sunday, September 8, 2019 of Parkinson's disease, at Inspired Living in Sugar Land, Texas. She was born in Indianapolis, Indiana, August 29, 1939 to the late Gertrude and John Anderson. She leaves behind her sister, Sally Anderson; her daughter, Linda Riordan; son, Steven Croy; daughter-inlaw, Diana Croy; and her granddaughter, Heather Croy. Barbara was a self-made professional who, later in her career, managed the second tallest building in Tampa (Tampa City Center). As a single mom with only a high school diploma, she became one of the best property managers in the country and won numerous awards, including "Property Manager of the Year" and multiple building excellence awards. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Barbara's name to "." to help battle this terrible disease that has taken this wonderful person from her family and friends too soon. Her family will miss her kindness, generosity of spirit, and sense of humor forever. A private luncheon will be held at the University Club of Tampa on October 11, at 11 am, as a celebration of a her life and a gathering of all of her loving family and friends. If you would like to attend please RSVP by October 4 with her son, Steven Croy at [email protected]
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 29, 2019