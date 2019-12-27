DIAMOND, Barbara died December 23, 2019 after a short illness. She was born in Chicago in 1927. After she graduated from college she went to work in Milwaukee as an executive assistant. After her father died she and her mother relocated to Miami, where she worked as Executive Secretary to the President of the First National Bank of Miami Beach. When the bank purchased several banks in Central Florida it changed the name of its banks to Flagship Bank, and relocated the headquarters of its technology subsidiary to Tampa. Barbara became the executive secretary of Flagship Services in Tampa. When Flagships Banks of Florida was sold in 1984, she joined The Bank of Tampa as its executive secretary, a position she held for thirty years. Over the years she devoted herself to community service, including serving meals for Meals on Wheels and volunteering at the Humane Society. She was a highly principled and conscientious lady. At her request there will be no memorial service.

