Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara E. (Homa) MINGIS. View Sign

MINGIS, Barbara E. (Homa)



78, of Largo, FL, and formerly of Tuckerton, NJ, passed away on Sunday, February 17, 2019. Born in Chicago, IL, February 5, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Helen Timko Homa.Barbara worked numerous jobs during her lifetime including the Sands Condominium in Ventnor City, NJ, the Taj Mahal casino in Atlantic City, NJ, and Kash 'N Karry in Largo, FL. She and her late husband owned and operated pubs in the Egg Harbor, NJ area. Early in her life, she enjoyed family reunions, boating, knitting, cooking, and social activities. Later in life, she loved playing bingo, computer solitaire, and working the voting polls. She was preceded in death by her husband, George W. Mingis, on February 19, 2002. She is survived by brother, Ronald, husband of Kathleen Homa of Ft Myers FL; brother, Robert, husband of Nellie Homa of Carlsbad CA; son, Richard, husband of Theresa Mitchell of Narvon, PA; daughter, Deborah, wife of Hisham Sarhan of EHT, NJ; son, George Mingis of Largo FL; and step daughters, Georgine Mingis and Geraldine Mingis Vernon of Woodlyn, PA. Barbara is also survived by one nephew, two nieces, and 10 grandchildren. A private service will be held later this year. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to OneBlood in Barbara's memory and sent to: OneBlood, c/o John Murphy, 8669 Commodity Circle, Orlando, FL 32819.

MINGIS, Barbara E. (Homa)78, of Largo, FL, and formerly of Tuckerton, NJ, passed away on Sunday, February 17, 2019. Born in Chicago, IL, February 5, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Helen Timko Homa.Barbara worked numerous jobs during her lifetime including the Sands Condominium in Ventnor City, NJ, the Taj Mahal casino in Atlantic City, NJ, and Kash 'N Karry in Largo, FL. She and her late husband owned and operated pubs in the Egg Harbor, NJ area. Early in her life, she enjoyed family reunions, boating, knitting, cooking, and social activities. Later in life, she loved playing bingo, computer solitaire, and working the voting polls. She was preceded in death by her husband, George W. Mingis, on February 19, 2002. She is survived by brother, Ronald, husband of Kathleen Homa of Ft Myers FL; brother, Robert, husband of Nellie Homa of Carlsbad CA; son, Richard, husband of Theresa Mitchell of Narvon, PA; daughter, Deborah, wife of Hisham Sarhan of EHT, NJ; son, George Mingis of Largo FL; and step daughters, Georgine Mingis and Geraldine Mingis Vernon of Woodlyn, PA. Barbara is also survived by one nephew, two nieces, and 10 grandchildren. A private service will be held later this year. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to OneBlood in Barbara's memory and sent to: OneBlood, c/o John Murphy, 8669 Commodity Circle, Orlando, FL 32819. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close