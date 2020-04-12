Barbara EPHROM GAY

Service Information
Aikens Funeral Home - Tampa
2708 E. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd
Tampa, FL
33610
(813)-232-8725
EPHROM GAY, Barbara passed away April 7, 2020. She is survived by daughter, Desiree Green (Jarvis); two grandsons; one granddaughter; one great-granddaughter; sisters, Yvonne Aikens (Thomas) and Jacquelyn DeVeaux (Errol); brother, Robert Robins (Carolyn); other loving family and friends. A private Catholic Service will be held April 14, at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church. Interment will be at Garden of Memories. Aikens Funeral Home www.aikensfuneralhome.net (813) 232-8725
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 12, 2020
