HOWE, Barbara Evelyn (Baillie)



92, of Tarpon Springs, FL, transitioned to her heavenly home peacefully on May 28, 2019 at 7 pm. Barbara was predeceased by her daughter, Nancy Howe, and is survived by her daughter, Susan Howe; sons, Max Howe (Vickie), David Howe; grandchildren, Scott Lepech (Natalie), Ryan Howe (Jennifer), Matt Howe (Kristin), Seth Howe (Ashley); great-grandchildren, Ali Lepech, Abigail Howe, Noah Howe, Caleb Howe, Easton Howe, Aaron Howe, Camden Howe, Crew Howe, and Sammy Howe.



Barbara was a Cadet Nurse graduate from Decatur Memorial Hospital School of Nursing. She used this RN degree the rest of her life to raise a family of four on her own for the most part in Grand Rapids, MI, where she worked at Ferguson Droste Ferguson Hospital, now the Ferguson Clinic part of Spectrum Health. She started as an RN and worked her way up to Supervisor of Nursing, retiring in 1991. After the unfortunate death of her daughter, Nancy in 2006 she moved to Florida to live with her son, David Howe. Her final 13 years on this earth were spent in Florida in a beautiful home on the Anclote River with family visiting often on vacations, surrounding her while swimming in pool and living life surrounded by plants, flowers, palm trees, and nature. Barbara was always positive, smiling, sincere, and treated people fairly with dignity and respect. She will be missed by all who knew her that is for certain. We love you Mom.



Please make donations to Suncoast Hospice in her name, as they were so helpful in her final days, at SunCoast Hospice Care Center North, 164 West Lake Rd., Palm Harbor, FL 34684.There is no service per her request. Cremation has occurred.

