FARRAR, Barbara E. "Betty" 90, of Holiday, passed away on April 3, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband, Edward. She is survived by her brother, Joseph and wife Dotty; three sons; Thomas and wife, Dede; Walter and Jennifer, Edward and Gina; three grandchildren, Jessica and husband, Chris; Thomas, Anthony and Tara and; great-grandson, Silvio. A private service will be held at a later date. Michels and Lundquist www.Michels-Lundquist.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020