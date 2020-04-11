Barbara Farrar

Obituary
FARRAR, Barbara E. "Betty" 90, of Holiday, passed away on April 3, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband, Edward. She is survived by her brother, Joseph and wife Dotty; three sons; Thomas and wife, Dede; Walter and Jennifer, Edward and Gina; three grandchildren, Jessica and husband, Chris; Thomas, Anthony and Tara and; great-grandson, Silvio. A private service will be held at a later date. Michels and Lundquist www.Michels-Lundquist.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020
