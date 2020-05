Or Copy this URL to Share

FERREIRA TELLES, Barbara E. married to the late Manuel Telles, passed away in Tampa, Florida on May 13, 2020. Survived by three children, Donna L. Telles-Echard, Suanne L Telles and the late Greg S. Telles. Loving grandmother of five grandchildren; and six great- grandchildren.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store