Barbara GARRETT
GARRETT, Barbara 90, lifelong resident of Tampa, died Monday, June 8, 2020. She was a talented, award-winning potter and owned Boulevard Shops, fine women's clothing stores. She loved everything beautiful. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 68 years, Maurice. Survivors include her son, Richard "Dickie" Garrett (Robyn); daughter, Laurie Garrett (Mike Deeson); a sister; two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Private services were held. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the potter studio at the Glazer JCC, 522 N. Howard Ave., Tampa 33606 or to the staff at Inspired Living for the loving care they gave Barbara during her stay. Inspired Living C/O Charlie White, 5130 Kelly Rd., Tampa 33615. A photo montage, expression of condolences, and online guestbook at: segalfuneralhome.com

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
