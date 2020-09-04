Barbara GIBBS

GIBBS, Barbara Jeanne (Johnson) Born February, 16, 1926, died August 26, 2020. Canton, GA. Barbara was born in Rochester, New York, and grew up in nearby Webster, New York. She was a graduate of Cortland State Teachers College (SUNY-Cortland) with a degree in Health, Physical Education, and Recreation. She began her career teaching physical education at Spencer Central School, Spencer, N Y., K-12th grades. In 1956, she and her husband, Terry; and two daughters moved to Plant City, Florida, where she taught Girls Physical Education at Plant City Senior High, and finished her teaching career at Turkey Creek Middle School in 1981. Along with her regular teaching responsibilities at PCSH, she was the cheerleader sponsor for nine years, volunteer director of the junior play for one year, choreographer for six of the choral department musicals, and the girls swim team coach. She also taught for many years in the Hillsborough County Summer Recreation Program, and was a member of the State Southern Association School Evaluation Committee. She also assisted George Holbrook in coaching the Plant City Swim Team for over 10 years. After her retirement from teaching, Barbara taught private swimming lessons to many children in the Plant City area and also worked for H&R Block as a receptionist for over 10 years. She was a member of the Plant City Pilot Club and the East Hillsborough Retired Teachers' Association. Barbara and Terry were married for almost 63 years until his death in 2010. She was interred next to him at the Georgia National Cemetery, Canton, GA. Barbara is survived by her daughter, Terry Jeanne Sparkman (Steve), of Tallahassee, FL, and her daughter, Sandra Mote (Bruce), of Morganton, GA; sister, Marjorie Finch of Bradenton, FL; grandchildren, Joanna Sparkman Capo (Chris), Kevin Sparkman (Kim), Janie West Bell (Michael), Heather Mote Bertils (Greg), and Natalie Mote. Great-grandchildren include, Lindsay Bell, Michael Bell, Jake Bertils, Jonathan Capo, and many nieces and nephews. If so desired, donations may be made in her memory to the Plant City YMCA.



