GREEN, Barbara Jean 65, of St. Petersburg, trans-itioned May 12, 2020. She is survived by her loving daughters, Lavette Wimbley (Jeffrey), Latarshia Ziegler (Greg), Elysia Huff (Antonio), Monique Carter (Eric) and Carleen Price; brothers; sisters; 13 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. Visitation will be Friday, 3-7 pm. Funeral service will be Saturday, May 23, 1 pm, at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel (727) 623-9025



