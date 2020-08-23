Barbara GREEN

GREEN, Barbara L. "Bobbie" (McCoy) 76, recently of Pinellas Park, FL, passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Morton Plant in Clearwater, after a short battle of cancer and health complications. Born in Indiana, but a Florida native since 1980, she is survived by children, Karen Foltz, Karl McCoy, Kathy Delano, and Lori Hayes, as well their spouses. She is also survived by six wonderful grandchidren, Bobby, Matthew, Amber, Kristian, Illiana, and Kai; and one great-grandchild, Audrey. You fought hard woman, many times, but now its time to rest. Until we see you again. Love you mommy. Her children will have a private gathering (thank you covid), and appreciate all the love received. "God looked around his garden and found an empty space, Then he looked down upon this earth and saw your tired face. He put his arms around you and lifted you to rest. God's garden must be beautiful, He only takes the best." Florida Direct Cremation



