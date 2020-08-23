1/1
Barbara GREEN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GREEN, Barbara L. "Bobbie" (McCoy) 76, recently of Pinellas Park, FL, passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Morton Plant in Clearwater, after a short battle of cancer and health complications. Born in Indiana, but a Florida native since 1980, she is survived by children, Karen Foltz, Karl McCoy, Kathy Delano, and Lori Hayes, as well their spouses. She is also survived by six wonderful grandchidren, Bobby, Matthew, Amber, Kristian, Illiana, and Kai; and one great-grandchild, Audrey. You fought hard woman, many times, but now its time to rest. Until we see you again. Love you mommy. Her children will have a private gathering (thank you covid), and appreciate all the love received. "God looked around his garden and found an empty space, Then he looked down upon this earth and saw your tired face. He put his arms around you and lifted you to rest. God's garden must be beautiful, He only takes the best." Florida Direct Cremation

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved