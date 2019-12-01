Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara GREENLEAF. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

GREENLEAF, Barbara Louise April 2, 1933- Nov. 26, 2019, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019 at Bayfront Hospital-Suncoast Hospice Facility. She went to be with her Lord and Savior at the age of 86. Born April 2, 1933 in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, she moved to Florida in 1960 to marry her predeceased loving husband of 48 years, Robert Greenleaf. She is survived by one sister, Ruth Shirley Gustin Sufficool Throp; and is lovingly remembered by her five children, Chris (Mark) Chouinard, Cathy (Bill) Williger, Nancy Baron, Barry (Katie) Greenleaf and Paul (Terri) Greenleaf; 13 grandchildren and 11 great -grandchildren. She was a faithful, active and beloved member of Church By The Sea. Special thanks to Suncoast Hospice and everyone we came in contact with through Hospice. They are truly special and caring people. Celebration of Life ceremony to be held Saturday December 7, 2019 at 10:30 am at Church By The Sea, 495-137th Ave. Circle, Madeira Beach, FL 33708. Reception immediately following the service in the reception hall at the church. Brewer and Sons

GREENLEAF, Barbara Louise April 2, 1933- Nov. 26, 2019, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019 at Bayfront Hospital-Suncoast Hospice Facility. She went to be with her Lord and Savior at the age of 86. Born April 2, 1933 in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, she moved to Florida in 1960 to marry her predeceased loving husband of 48 years, Robert Greenleaf. She is survived by one sister, Ruth Shirley Gustin Sufficool Throp; and is lovingly remembered by her five children, Chris (Mark) Chouinard, Cathy (Bill) Williger, Nancy Baron, Barry (Katie) Greenleaf and Paul (Terri) Greenleaf; 13 grandchildren and 11 great -grandchildren. She was a faithful, active and beloved member of Church By The Sea. Special thanks to Suncoast Hospice and everyone we came in contact with through Hospice. They are truly special and caring people. Celebration of Life ceremony to be held Saturday December 7, 2019 at 10:30 am at Church By The Sea, 495-137th Ave. Circle, Madeira Beach, FL 33708. Reception immediately following the service in the reception hall at the church. Brewer and Sons Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close