HAGERMAN-TAYLOR, Barbara Lynn of St. Petersburg, passed away peacefully May 1, 2020 at the age of 86. She was born in Council Bluffs, Iowa where she grew up and graduated from the University of Nebraska Omaha with a Bachelor's Degree in art and journalism. She later continued her education by receiving a Bachelor's of science in nursing. She was a devoted advocate for the American Indians and endangered wildlife. She is survived by her brother, Dennis Hagerman of Chapel Hill, NC; three children, Louisa Worley of Oldsmar, Clarence and Matthew Taylor of St. Petersburg; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. She was dearly loved and she will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Pet Pal animal shelter and The Humane Society of North Pinellas. Anderson McQueen Funeral Home



