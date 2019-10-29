HAWLEY, Barbara Jean 78, of Seminole, passed away Oct. 24, 2019 at Largo Medical Center. Mrs. Hawley was born in Clearfield, PA. and is survived by her husband of 61 years, John; son, Kevin, Pinellas Park; daughter, Kimberly, Largo; sister, Sally, Ohio; brother, Gerald, Michigan; three grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and two great-great- grandchildren. Barbara moved from Pennsylvania with her family and settled in Indiana when she was a young girl. Indiana is where she and John met when both were teenagers. They dated for two years and wed in 1958. In 1968 the family moved to Florida for the warmer climate. Barbara liked to dance and on Friday and Saturday she would be on a dance floor somewhere. Now she is dancing in Heaven with angels and watching her friends dancing on earth. Her final arrangements are pending. Taylor Family Funeral Home Pinellas Park, Florida 33781 (727) 545-9858 www.taylorfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 29, 2019