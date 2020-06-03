HOUGHTON, Barbara Jane Bowdish was born in October 3, 1932 in Oklahoma City and passed away on May 29, 2020 at home, as was her wish. She grew up in Burlington and Wichita, Kansas, excelling in school and loving riding horses. Her parents, Alice Ward Bowdish and Glen Bowdish, both gave their all to give her a college education. Alice had been one of the few women in her generation and location to complete her college degree. Glen quit college early to support his brothers and sisters through school after the earlier death of their father. Barb, as most friends called her, attended the University of Kansas, where she met Jim Houghton on a blind date. She remembered from that first date how much Jim made her laugh. She was an active member of Alpha Chi Omega sorority and graduated with honors from KU's business school. After becoming "pinned", then engaged, she married James Lowell Houghton in the week that she graduated with her BS in Business and he with an LLB from University of Kansas Law School. They joked that the minimal balance in Barb's bank account just covered Jim's overdraft. They were posted at the Ardmore, OK Air Force Base, where their daughter, Beth was born. Jim then joined Arthur Young CPA firm and the family moved to Tulsa, then Oklahoma City, then back to Tulsa in 1976. Sons, Scott and Mark were both born in Tulsa. Over the years, she was the rock of their family. She assured the care of both her mother, Alice Ward Bowdish and Jim's mother, Nell Houghton for over 15 years. She was also the home base for her father, Glen. Barb was active in multiple arts and community organizations, often serving as Treasurer, or as the seating chair for large events. She was active in the PTA and a docent at the Philbrook Fine Arts Museum in Tulsa for many years, creatively finding ways to engage children with each piece of art. After Jim's death in 2011, Barbara moved in 2013 to St. Petersburg, Florida to be closer to family. Her daughter, Beth and her family live in St. Petersburg; and sons, Scott and Mark were frequent visitors. Barb was embraced by her new friends at Parkshore Plaza condominium, First Presbyterian Church and St. Petersburg Free Clinic, where she volunteered in the food pantry. She loved her social life in her new home. Barbara was the soul and connector of her family. She is survived by her children, Beth Houghton (Scott Wagman), Scott Houghton (Joanmarie Houghton), Mark Houghton; grandchildren, Eric Wagman (Dominique Heller), Michael Wagman (Lisa Wagman), Ashley Houghton (Ian Logsdon), Glenn Houghton and Ellie Marie Houghton (Matt Wilson). She is survived by five delightful great-grandchildren. Barb loved spending time with family and friends. She loved reading about the world and appreciated traveling to destinations that she never would have dreamed of visiting as a girl growing up in the Depression in a small Kansas town. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations in Barbara's memory to St. Petersburg Free Clinic, 863 3rd Ave N., St. Petersburg, FL 33701 or the Philbrook Fine Arts Museum in Tulsa, Oklahoma.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store