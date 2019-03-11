|
|
ALLENDER, Barbara J.
77, of Tampa, passed away Saturday, February 9, 2019 from breast cancer. She was born September 27, 1941 in Cleveland, OH to George and Dorothy Allender, both of whom have pre-deceased her. She is survived by siblings, Richard Allender, Vivian Salaga Tennison; brother-in-law, John Tennison and their extended families in Ohio, Kentucky and Florida. Memorial Services will be held Saturday, March 16, 2019, 10:30 am, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 5101 N. Central Avenue, Tampa, FL. Interment will be at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Avon, OH in April. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to North Tampa Friends of the Library, where she was an avid volunteer.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 11, 2019