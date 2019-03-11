Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Boza & Roel Funeral Home
4730 North Armenia Avenue
Tampa, FL 33603
(813) 877-7676
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
5101 N. Central Avenue
Tampa, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Allender
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara J. Allender


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Barbara J. Allender Obituary
ALLENDER, Barbara J.

77, of Tampa, passed away Saturday, February 9, 2019 from breast cancer. She was born September 27, 1941 in Cleveland, OH to George and Dorothy Allender, both of whom have pre-deceased her. She is survived by siblings, Richard Allender, Vivian Salaga Tennison; brother-in-law, John Tennison and their extended families in Ohio, Kentucky and Florida. Memorial Services will be held Saturday, March 16, 2019, 10:30 am, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 5101 N. Central Avenue, Tampa, FL. Interment will be at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Avon, OH in April. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to North Tampa Friends of the Library, where she was an avid volunteer.

Boza & Roel Funeral Home

https://www.bozaroel.com/
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Boza & Roel Funeral Home
Download Now