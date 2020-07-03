Barbara JACKSON

JACKSON, Barbara Ann (Bauer) passed away on June 29, 2020 at age 87. She was preceded by her husband, William Jackson. She is survived by her three children, Geary (Dorothy) Hughes, Sally (George) Bouwman, and Kevin Hughes; grandchildren, Parisa Fitz-Henley, Nasan (Kelsey) Fitz-Henley, Charlie Mosely; and great-grandchildren, Charles Mosely and Anaya Fitz-Henley; sister, Jeanne King; and brothers, Joseph Bauer and John Darr; and many dearly loved nieces and nephews. She was especially fond of her step family in Maine. Barbara was born and raised in Belleville, Illinois. In 1953 she moved to Maine where she was active in state and local politics and wrote a column for the Portland Press Herald. She came to St. Petersburg in 1968 and always enjoyed her adopted hometown. Barbara was a member of the Baha'i Faith and actively served its community in Pinellas County. Her many friends and family will miss her warmth and sense of humor. Private service at Woodlawn Memory Gardens.



