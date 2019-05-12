BARONE, Barbara Jean
born January 1, 1944 of Tampa, FL formerly of Brick, NJ passed away peacefully May 5, 2019 from lung cancer. She is survived by her loving daughter, Jennifer Falby and husband, Kent Falby; granddaughters, Kendra Falby and Miley Falby; son, Thomas Barone and wife, Alisha Barone; grandson, Blake Barone; predeceased by sister, Annette Arnoul, surviving brother-in-law, Frederick Arnoul; nephew Peter DeAndrea and Michael Herring; niece, Tracey Sciarrabone and Ronald Maccia; sister-in-law, Nena Drake; nieces, Sally Bliss and Kim Eldridge; sister-in-law, Jane Barone; nephew, Thomas Barone, nieces, Amy Barone, Christine Barone, and Tracy Barone. The family will receive friends for a Memorial Service Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 4 pm at Trinity Memorial Gardens 12609 Memorial Dr., New Port Richey, FL 34655. For more information and online condolences, please visit:
www.trinitymemorial.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 12, 2019