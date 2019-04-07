McCORMICK, Barbara Jean
(Donnithorne) 64, passed Monday, April 3, 2019 after long battle with Diabetes and Kidney Disease. Barbara was preceded in death by parents, Bill and Grace; and is survived by brother, Bill (Jayne) of Oregon; sister, Kris of Michigan; and stepsister, Mari (Joe) of Michigan eight nieces and five nephews.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 7, 2019