JONES, Barbara
84, of St. Petersburg, transitioned March 18, 2019. She is survived by a host of nieces, nephews and close friends. Visitation will be Tuesday, March 26, 2019 from 4-7 pm at Lawson Funeral Home. Services will be held at St. John Missionary Baptist Church, Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at 11 am. She will be laid to rest at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.
Lawson Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4535 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
(727) 623-9025
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 24, 2019