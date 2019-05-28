Barbara Kay Balcer

Service Information
Obituary
BALCER, Barbara Kay

67, of Seminole, died Sunday, May 26, 2019. She was predeceased by her parents, David and Saree Kay. Barbara completed her education with a degree in Psychology from Oglethorpe University. She contributed greatly in our family owned business, Kay Builders, a notable home builder in Pinellas County during the 1970's and early 1980's. She staged all the model homes and did color coordination for thousands of families. She enjoyed antique sales and had her own store. She is survived by three brothers and family, Ted Kay (Susan), Alan (Laney), Howard (Detra). Interment will be Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 11 am at Chapel Hill Memorial Park (Menorah Gardens Section) at 12905 Wild Acres Road, Largo, FL 33773.

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 28, 2019
