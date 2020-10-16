Barbara KEAST

KEAST, Barbara 85, passed away on July 29, 2020. She lived in the Clearwater area for 30 years prior to moving to Atlanta in her final year to be with her children. Originally from Philadelphia, PA. Barbara graduated from West Philadelphia High School and the Tyler School of Arts. She was a talented artist throughout her life. Barbara spent many years as a geriatric social worker. She had a huge heart for the elderly and touched many lives along the way. In her younger days, Barbara was an accomplished model and wrote a fashion column for the Philadelphia Bulletin. Wherever she lived, Barbara was a beautiful, independent person who spoke her mind and considered herself "tough tooey." Up until the end of her life she always took great pride in her stylish fashion attire. Outgoing and generous, she had many friends over her lifetime. She enjoyed a wonderful marriage with Richard Keast for over 25 years and they both attended the Anona Methodist Church in Largo, Florida. She leaves behind her son and daughter, Bob Rosen and Randi Lynn Tancini; her step-sons, Jay Fisette and Dan Studenic; grandchildren, Christopher, Ryan and Devon Tancini; daughters-in-law, Sara and Lauren; and her great- grandchildren, Mckenna, Lucas and Isabella Tancini. She will be missed by the entire family and all her friends. A virtual memorial service will be conducted on Saturday, November 7, 2020. Please contact Randi Tancini at randilt7@gmail.com for further details.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store