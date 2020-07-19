Barbara KNAPPER

KNAPPER, Barbara B. 85, of St. Petersburg passed away July 5, 2020 at Seasons Hospice Inpatient Care/Mease Manor. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Iva Biringer; husband, William H. Knapper; brother, William Biringer and son, William P. Knapper. Born in Detroit, MI and raised in Franklin, MI, her family moved to St. Petersburg, FL in her youth. Barbara attended Shorecrest Preparatory School and graduated from St. Pete High School in 1952, where she met the love of her life and future husband, William H. Knapper "Bill." Barbara attended Sullins Junior College and then went on to the University of Florida until she married in 1954. She raised her family in Pelham, NY, where she held leadership roles with the International Garden Club, the Manor Club and the Junior League and was involved with many other community organizations. Barbara was a devoted Detroit Red Wings fan but would also cheer for the New York Rangers. Barbara and Bill returned to St. Petersburg, FL when Bill retired from his practice in 1995 and they enjoyed reuniting with their high school and college friends. Barbara was a Gator fan and a member of the St. Petersburg Yacht Club, the Treasure Island Yacht Club, the Bucketeers and volunteered with Meals on Wheels. As beautiful as she was on the outside, Barbara was even more beautiful on the inside. She was noted for her graciousness, kindness, thoughtfulness, and generosity. A wonderful mother and grandmother, devoted wife, good friend and neighbor, Barbara was well thought of by those who knew her. Whenever she met someone new, she made a lasting impression. A renowned hostess and collector of antiques, Barbara's parties were superb events and noted for their originality and attention to detail. In her youth, Barbara was interested swimming, jogging, water skiing, tennis, horseback riding and later in life she enjoyed walking, travel and entertaining. She was a patriotic American, who loved her country and celebrated the 4th of July with a passion, always remembering her parents bringing in WWII servicemen into their home for a well-deserved rest and meal. Barbara is survived by her daughters, Brenda K. Wayne and Beverly Knapper of St. Petersburg, FL; daughter-in-law, Hilary Knapper of Jacksonville, FL; and grandsons, Mark Wayne of Seattle, WA and Will Knapper of Jacksonville, FL. The family will be hosting a celebration of life gathering in the future. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital Foundation, 500 7th Avenue South St. Petersburg, FL 33701 or an organization of your choice.



