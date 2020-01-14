|
|
PRUITT, Barbara Knight Wilson 92, of Tampa, went home to be with her Lord, January 1, 2020. Born September 24, 1927 in Tampa, FL to the proud parents of William B. and Freda (Knight) Wilson, Barbara was an accomplished seamstress, lab technician, and caregiver. Her gracious, kind and loving spirit will live on in the hearts of those whose lives she touched. Barbara will be missed by all who knew her. We welcome you to help us celebrate Barbara going home by wearing sunset colors, if you so choose. A Celebration of Life funeral service will be held at 2 pm Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Open Door Baptist Church, 7405 N. Harney Rd., Tampa, FL 33637 with the family receiving friends one hour prior to the service from 1-2 pm at the church. Burial will take place at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida Friday, January 17, 2020 at 12:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Barbara's honor to Open Door Baptist Church, 7405 N. Harney Rd., Tampa, Florida 33637. Additional information at: www.adams-jennings.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 14, 2020