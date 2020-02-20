|
passed away on February 16, 2020 at Sabal Palms Health Care Center. Born in Grand Rapids, Michigan on August 5, 1932, Barbara was the fifth of six daughters of Charles F. and Frances J. O'Brien Bilsborrow. She graduated from Grand Rapids Catholic Central High School in 1950 and married the love of her life, John Geerlings on December 1, 1951. Devoted sweethearts for 68 years, they raised their family in Grand Rapids, Lansing, and Kalamazoo, Michigan, and moved to Dunedin, Florida in 1984. Barbara's joy in life was being a wife, homemaker, mother, and grandmother. Her gentle nature and compassion were a blessing to everyone who knew her. A woman of beauty, grace, warmth, and kindness, she was beloved by her family and friends. Barbara is survived by her husband, John; three daughters, Louanne (James) Reed of Battle Creek, Michigan, Patricia Garcia (Dennis Dahlmann) of Ann Arbor, Michigan, Janice Shermetaro (Tad Weaver) of Palm Harbor, Florida; eight grandchildren, Monica Reed, Bronson (Ashley) Reed, Jeana (Corey) Zirlin, Kaeli Garcia, Maija Garcia, Anne Marie (Bryant) Blair, John (Marybeth) Shermetaro, and Marty (Piper) Shermetaro; and five great-grandchildren, Elena Garcia-Schroeder, Brantley Blair, Adler Zirlin, Aston Zirlin, and Calliope Shermetaro. Barbara is also survived by her sister, Janet Bott, of Scottsdale, Arizona; brother-in-law, Harry Geerlings of Jacksonville, Florida; and many, much-loved nieces, nephews, and cousins. Barbara was preceded in death by her sisters, Arlene (Joe) Badaluco, Lucille (Curt) Johns, Patricia (Ray) Oleszkiewicz, and M. Joanne (Leslie) Bandlow. Visitation will be held at Curlew Hills Memory Gardens, Palm Harbor, Florida on Thursday, February 20 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. A funeral Mass will be said at St. Michael's Catholic Church, Dunedin, Florida at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 21. Curlew Hills Memory Gardens is assisting with arrangements.
www.curlewhills.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 20, 2020