Barbara Lee
1943 - 2020
LEE, Barbara Jo Dobson 76, of Valrico, FL, went home to be with Jesus on February 29, 2020. Barbara was born October 7, 1943 in Calhoun, GA, to the late Grover Dobson and Lois Davenport. She was also preceded in death by son, James Ward. Barbara's family was her pride and joy. She enjoyed spending time with loved ones, spoiling her grandchildren, cooking, music, antiques, full moons and being outdoors. Her favorite pastime was visiting her homes away from home. She enjoyed weekends in Hog Valley; visiting with family and friends, fishing, riding the woods, and having campfires. She loved her annual trip to Panama City Beach; listening to the waves roll in and watching the beautiful sunsets. And she cherished going back to her roots in Blue Ridge, GA and visiting family. Barbara is survived by her husband of 49 years, Alchus Lee of Valrico, FL; son, Michael Lee of Chiefland, FL; daughter, Shari Lee (Shawn) of Chiefland, FL; daughter, Rhonda Lee Jensen (Jeff) of Plant City, FL.; seven grandchildren, Rachel Manyo (Charlie), Kathy Lee (James), Ina Lee (AJ), Mark Rodriguez, Jr., Dylan Rodriguez (Cassidy), Makinley Jensen and Adelyn Jensen; six great-grandchildren, Zoe, Kaden, Kohen, Keaton, Kollin and Amelia; one sister, Bonnie Andersen (Ray) of Lake Milton, OH.; three nephews; Ray Andersen, Jr. (Leslie), Kevin Andersen and Craig Andersen. Also various cousins and extended family. There will be a private family memorial in Vernon, FL later in the year. Contributions can be made to, Liz McGrath Circle Inc., 23147 NE 160th Avenue Road, Fort McCoy, Florida 32134 in honor of Barbara. They help needy families and children in the Hog Valley community.

Published in Tampa Bay Times from May 14 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
