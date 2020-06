Or Copy this URL to Share

LEWIS, Barbara J. 83, of New Port Richey, died Monday, June 8, 2020. Pre-deceased by daughter, Susan Johnston, she is survived by son, Robert Johnston (Terri); daughter, Cheryl Lepage; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchild-ren. Faupel Funeral Home



