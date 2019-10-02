Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara LIDZ. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

LIDZ, Barbara H. The Geology profession lost one of its greats Thursday, September 26, 2019. Barbara H. Lidz passed away at Bayfront Hospital due to respiratory failure brought on by pneumonia. Barbara was a well-known research geologist recently retired from the U.S. Geological Survey. She was a graduate of Smith College before beginning a long history of contributions in the field of micropaleontology. She was most happy when peering into a microscope identifying tiny organisms with long unpronounceable names. Later in her career, she prepared complicated diagrams for publication and comprehensive maps of Florida's coral reef ecosystems. She spent many days at sea on research vessels, both large and small, and served as editor of Special Publications for the Society of Sedimentary Geology. During that time, she authored and coauthored dozens of scientific publications. Her career culminated with the position of scientist emerita with the U.S. Geological Survey Coastal and Marine Science Center in St. Petersburg, Florida. Before moving to St. Petersburg, she held every office in the Miami Geological Society including Editor, Vice President, and President. Barbara conducted research at the University of Miami's Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Science before joining the Department of Interior U.S. Geological Survey, where she worked at a field station on Fisher Island for 15 years. Barbara moved to St. Petersburg in 1989, where she conducted research in the USGS office located near the University of South Florida College of Marine science. Barbara's husband, Louis Lidz and daughter, Carolyn Elizabeth Lidz predeceased her in 1967. She is survived by her daughter, Lauralee from Scarborough, Maine; a sister, Darcy Holland from Newbury, Massachusetts; a brother, John Holland from Copper City, Michigan; two nieces, Caitlin Cardell Holland of New London, New Hampshire and Cindy Leberman of Chester, New Jersey and one nephew, Peter Goulazian of Woodstock, Vermont. Barbara also leaves her beloved cat, Peaches.

