DEAL RICKETT, Barbara
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Louise DEAL RICKETT.
Louise passed away peacefully January 29, 2019. She was born September 21, 1940 in Atlanta, Georgia. She lived in Tampa, Florida with her husband, Lewis "Sonny" Rickett, for 52 years. They were married for 58 years. Barbara was a graduate of the University of South Florida. Her faith, humor, and love for life remain in the hearts of her family and friends. "Whosoever liveth and believeth in me shall never die." John 11:26
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 10, 2019