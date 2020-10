Or Copy this URL to Share

LUCTMAN, Barbara E. (Tipton) of Clearwater, Florida, passed away on October 7, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Myrtle Tipton. She is survived by her husband, Gil Luctman; her children, Anthony (Jennifer) Quirino and Vince Quirino; and grandchildren, Crystal, Rose, Gabriel, and Sequoia.



