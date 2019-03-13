Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Mae (Frontz) AMUNDSEN. View Sign

AMUNDSEN, Barbara Mae



(Frontz) 83 of Zephryhills, FL, formerly of Toledo, OH, passed away at home surrounded by her family on Sunday, March 10, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born on September 6, 1935 in Toledo to Lawrence and Naomi Frontz. Barbara was a graduate of Whitmer High School in Toledo. She was an LPN, graduating from the Toledo School of Nursing. She enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, and playing cards with her family and friends. She also enjoyed her travels which took her to most of the countries in Europe and many Caribbean Islands. Barbara is survived by her brother, Albert "Larry" (Ann) Frontz and sister Carol (Glen) Boos; sons, Kenneth (Karen) Pfeifer, Daniel Pfeifer, and Raymond (Cindy) Pfeifer; her daughters, Carole (Robert) Whitmore and Deborah (Pat) Pfeifer; her grandsons, Eric (Rachel) Pfeifer, Nicholas (Melissa) Whitmore, and Scott Pfeifer; her granddaughter, Melissa (Justin) Creps; great-granddaughter, Hazel Pfeifer; and her best friend, caretaker, and confidant Linda Carpenter. She



was preceded in death by her husband, James Amundsen. A celebration of Barbara's life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Gulfside Regional Hospice, 5760 Dean Dairy Road, Zephryhills, FL 33541.

AMUNDSEN, Barbara Mae(Frontz) 83 of Zephryhills, FL, formerly of Toledo, OH, passed away at home surrounded by her family on Sunday, March 10, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born on September 6, 1935 in Toledo to Lawrence and Naomi Frontz. Barbara was a graduate of Whitmer High School in Toledo. She was an LPN, graduating from the Toledo School of Nursing. She enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, and playing cards with her family and friends. She also enjoyed her travels which took her to most of the countries in Europe and many Caribbean Islands. Barbara is survived by her brother, Albert "Larry" (Ann) Frontz and sister Carol (Glen) Boos; sons, Kenneth (Karen) Pfeifer, Daniel Pfeifer, and Raymond (Cindy) Pfeifer; her daughters, Carole (Robert) Whitmore and Deborah (Pat) Pfeifer; her grandsons, Eric (Rachel) Pfeifer, Nicholas (Melissa) Whitmore, and Scott Pfeifer; her granddaughter, Melissa (Justin) Creps; great-granddaughter, Hazel Pfeifer; and her best friend, caretaker, and confidant Linda Carpenter. Shewas preceded in death by her husband, James Amundsen. A celebration of Barbara's life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Gulfside Regional Hospice, 5760 Dean Dairy Road, Zephryhills, FL 33541. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close