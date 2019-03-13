AMUNDSEN, Barbara Mae
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Mae (Frontz) AMUNDSEN.
(Frontz) 83 of Zephryhills, FL, formerly of Toledo, OH, passed away at home surrounded by her family on Sunday, March 10, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born on September 6, 1935 in Toledo to Lawrence and Naomi Frontz. Barbara was a graduate of Whitmer High School in Toledo. She was an LPN, graduating from the Toledo School of Nursing. She enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, and playing cards with her family and friends. She also enjoyed her travels which took her to most of the countries in Europe and many Caribbean Islands. Barbara is survived by her brother, Albert "Larry" (Ann) Frontz and sister Carol (Glen) Boos; sons, Kenneth (Karen) Pfeifer, Daniel Pfeifer, and Raymond (Cindy) Pfeifer; her daughters, Carole (Robert) Whitmore and Deborah (Pat) Pfeifer; her grandsons, Eric (Rachel) Pfeifer, Nicholas (Melissa) Whitmore, and Scott Pfeifer; her granddaughter, Melissa (Justin) Creps; great-granddaughter, Hazel Pfeifer; and her best friend, caretaker, and confidant Linda Carpenter. She
was preceded in death by her husband, James Amundsen. A celebration of Barbara's life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Gulfside Regional Hospice, 5760 Dean Dairy Road, Zephryhills, FL 33541.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 13, 2019