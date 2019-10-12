MEIGHEN, Barbara Bentley passed away September 11, 2019 surrounded by her loved ones. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 61 years Mickey Rex Meighen; and son, Rex Milton Meighen. Barbara, the daughter of Robert Lee Bentley and Beulah Norwood Bentley, was born in Tampa, April 18, 1926. A graduate of H.B. Plant High School, she taught Y Teens, was a Girl Scout leader, and volunteered many hours at McDonald Training Center. She was a member of The Junior League of Tampa, Tampa Yacht and Country Club and Palma Ceia Golf and Country Club. She was a devoted wife, mother of five, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a very beautiful, gracious, godly woman, who led by example. She was of the Baptist faith and taught Sunday school for over 25 years. Known for her gentle nature and sweet disposition, she will be dearly missed but never forgotten by her children, Patricia Meighen Clamon, Gary Bentley Meighen, Barbara "Betsy" Meighen Jones, Martha "Kathy" Meighen Tillis (Jon); nine grandchildren, Garri Clamon Quinlan (Dean), Michelle Meighen Hicks(Jason), Laura Meighen Joseph (Gary), Shanna Meighen Wilson (Manny), Michael Thomas Meighen (Lucy), Ashley Elizabeth Roca (Ariel), Charles Bentley Meighen (Jordan), Rex Howard Jones (Elizabeth), Elizabeth Jones Flail (Anthony); 15 great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Paula Meighen; sister-in-law, Susan Meighen Gillett and many nieces and nephews. She was laid to rest September 21, 2019 with a private graveside service at Myrtle Hill Cemetery. Blount & Curry MacDill www.blountcurrymacdill.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 12, 2019