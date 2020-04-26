|
MOSSBACHER, Barbara Fottler 88, of Clearwater, FL, passed away April 18, 2020 peacefully in her home of natural causes. She was born on November 9, 1931 in Waterville, ME to the late Phillip and Clytie Fottler. She was a longtime resident of Panama City, FL, and lived in Pensacola, FL before moving, to spend the last 15 years in Clearwater to be close to her family. She is preceded in death by her sister, Shirley Niquet of Lynn Haven, FL. Barbara was always an active and dedicated member of her churches. She served as an office administrator at Holy Nativity Episcopal Church and school in Panama City for 17 years. Holy Nativity was her family church where her children and many of her grandchildren were baptized a place very near and dear to her heart. When she moved to Clearwater, she joined St. John's Episcopal Church, becoming an active member, volunteering in the Mission Thrift Store and serving in other areas. Barbara loved baking, cooking, sewing, gardening, spoiling grandchildren and taking her daily walk along the water to visit with the dolphins and manatees. With all of her successes and hobbies, her greatest accomplishment was her family. Barbara's legacy is carried forward through her family. She is survived by her three children, Laura Mossbacher Reitan (Thane), Joanna Robinson (Terry), Robert Mossbacher (Nicole); four grandchildren, Brandon, Chloe, Austin, Ella; one great-granddaughter, Bella; brother-in-law, Buster Niquet; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Barbara was eternally optimistic, witty, with a kind word and smile for everyone. There was a celebration of her life held for her family on Friday, April 24, 2020. The family requests that donations be made to St. John's Episcopal Church, 1676 S. Belcher Rd., Clearwater, FL 33764. Visit her online guestbook at: AndersonMcQueen.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 26, 2020