Barbara Nall

NALL, Barbara Stewart 87, of Clearwater, passed away peacefully at home on August 22, 2020. She was a Clearwater native and a graduate of Clearwater High School, class of 1951. Barbara worked in the office at Kennedy Middle School for 22 years. In retirement she volunteered at Plumb Elementary School, Skycrest Christian School, and Clothes To Kids. She was an avid sports fan, missing very few games of her sons and grandchildren over the years. Barbara was also a big fan of the Florida Gators and Tampa Bay Rays, often offering advice to the coaches of these teams. She was a long-time member of Casado Club, Clearwater Historical Society, Pinellas Pioneers, and Calvary Baptist Church. Barbara will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother (BB), sister, and friend. She is survived by her husband of almost 66 years, Carroll; sons, Andrew (Paula), Scott (Lisa); grandchildren, Andrea (fiance Aaron), Travis, Trenton; and sister, Linda Hall. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Suncoast Hospice or Clothes To Kids in Clearwater. Visitation will be 10-11:30 am, Saturday, August 29 at Sylvan Abbey Funeral Home, Clearwater. Funeral will be private. www.sylvanabbey.com