Barbara NICKSE

NICKSE, Barbara J. of Seminole went to be with Our Lord Jesus on July 5, 2020. Barbara was born to Harry and Thelma Zinn in Fairmont, WV. Barbara graduated from the Stenotype Institute of Pittsburgh, and began her career path at Alcoa Aluminum. Barbara then moved to Florida and joined the Ocala Marion County Chamber of Commerce where she developed a love for community service. Barbara moved to Seminole in 1973 and served as the Planning Director for the Greater Seminole Chamber of Commerce where she continued her community service. In 1991 Barbara joined the City of Seminole where she served for 24 years before her retirement in 2015. Barbara also was the Judges Chairman for the Miss Seminole Pageant and was a director of the Seminole Teen Board. Barbara loved to cook and collect special recipes, travel, holidays and her grandchildren. Barbara is predeceased by son, David and brother, H. Bud Zinn. Barbara is survived by her husband of 55 years, Wallace "Wally"; her son, Dr. Stephen (Janet) Nickse; grandchildren, Emma, Morgan and Carter Nickse; brother, James (Martha); brother-in-law, Kenneth Nickse; and nephew, Gregory (Lori) Zinn. A private family celebration of life service is planned. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Parkinsons Foundation is suggested. www.gardensanctuaryfunerals.com

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
