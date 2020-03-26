Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
Serenity Funeral Home & Serenity Gardens Memorial Park
13401 Indian Rocks Road
Largo, FL 33774
(727) 562-2080
OTT, Barbara 71, of Clearwater, FL passed away on March 17th, 2020. She was a legal administrative coordinator for Atkins North America, Inc. for over 10 years and an operations coordinator at Post, Buckley, Schuh & Jernigan, Inc. for 27 years. She is predeceas- ed by her parents, Frank and Edwina Christie. She is survived by her son, Bill Ott of Kathleen, GA, brother, Frank (Lois) Christie; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. Services will be announced at a later date when we are able to gather in her honor. Serenity Funeral Home serenityfuneralhomelargo.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 26, 2020
