Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home 2201 Dr. MLK St. North St. Petersburg , FL 33704 (727)-822-2059

PENDARVIS, Barbara "Bobbie" 91, of St. Petersburg FL passed away July 23, 2019, in the comfort of her own home, surrounded by her caregivers. She was preceded in death by her parents, Wilbur and Madge Pendarvis and her brother, Sonny Pendarvis. She is survived by her nephew, Wilbur "Trip" Bolius. Barbara was born and raised in Holly Hill, SC. She attended Columbia College, where she graduated with a master's degree in education. She returned to Holly Hill, where she taught elementary school, until moving to Florida in the mid 1950s. Barbara taught at several schools in St. Petersburg, ending her career as the media specialist at Fairmount Park Elementary in 1990. Barbara's passion for helping those in need and advocating for those who could not for themselves, led to her being loved and long remembered by many students, families, and staff members, many of which became lifelong friends. Her passion to help, carried over to animals, as well. She supported numerous animal charities and rescued many dogs and cats during her lifetime. Barbara loved her politics and followed it closely, supporting candidates who also supported her passions for helping the needy, the children, and the poor. She was a beautiful, refined, southern lady but with a strong sense of right and wrong and was quick to speak up and stand up for those beliefs. She will be returned to Holly Hill to be buried alongside her beloved parents and brother. For those wishing to pay tribute to Barbara, donations should be made in her name, to Pet Pal Animal Shelter, 405 22nd St. S. St. Petersburg, FL 33712. Family and friends are welcomed to the Celebration of Life to be held August 25, 2019 at the home of Sue Hatton Casto. For full service details, please visit:

