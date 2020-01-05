PIERCE, Barbara Ann 82 of Spring Hill, passed peacefully December 1, 2019. Born in Rhode Island, she was raised in Southern Illinois. She moved to Dunedin, FL in 1966. Barbara and her husband Shorty, owned and operated the Caladesi Mobil Service Station in Dunedin which opened in 1970. Barbara loved to fish and doing crafts. She was a member of the Faith Baptist Church in Spring Hill, FL. She is predeceased by her brother, Leo Lingle of North Carolina and her son, Daniel M. Weeks of Port Richey, FL. She is survived by her brother, Jimmy Lingle of Kansas City, MO; her son, William L. Weeks (Mary Jane) of Hudson, FL; her daughter, Kim Self (Jerry) of Spring Hill, FL; son, Kent Barger of Clearwater, FL; seven grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and 16 great-great-grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held at 2 pm Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Faith Baptist Church, 175 Spring Time Street, Spring Hill, FL. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Barbara's memory to Ziggy's Legacy Rescue in Brooksville, FL where her beloved dog, Rusty, was rescued from.

