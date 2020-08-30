Barbara PILCHER

PILCHER, Barbara Edna (Collins) 77, died August 25, 2020, with her family by her side at her home near Tampa, FL. She was born May 25, 1943, in Charleston, SC to Roami and Lula Collins. Barbara's family moved to Tampa, FL during her teenage years, meeting Lee Earl Pilcher in 1959. Barbara was part of the first graduating class of Robinson High School in 1961, then graduated from the University of South Florida with an Associates in Accounting. Barbara and Lee married in 1962. Their first child, Steven Lee Pilcher, was born in 1964, followed by their second son, Kenneth Raymond Pilcher, in 1970. After graduation, Barbara joined the Louis Benito Advertising agency, while her husband served in the U.S. Coast Guard. Together, they formed Lee Pilcher Realty in 1976. A Charter member of Grace Lutheran Church Tampa, Barbara had a passion for biblical archaeology. She spent summers from 1985-early 2000s first volunteering, then helping supervise USF excavations at ancient Sepphoris, near Nazareth, Israel. Barbara is survived by her loving husband; sons, Steven (wife: Erin) and Kenneth; sisters, Linda Besnier and Gail Ball; brothers, Ronnie Collins and Raymond Collins. Her memory will carry on with her grandchildren, Michael (Tiffany) and Ryan Pilcher (Dayna); along with her great-grandchildren: Grayson, Zelda, and Isabella. She was preceded in death by parents, Roamie Lewis Collins and Lula E. Boyette Collins; and brother, Charles Collins. Due to the current environment, services will be held at a later date.



