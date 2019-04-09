Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara PITTMAN FORGIONE. View Sign

PITTMAN FORGIONE, Barbara



67, of Tampa, passed away April 4, 2019 after a short and very private battle with cancer. Originally from New Jersey, Barbara is survived by her loving daughter, Georgia Westwood; grandson, Anthony Westwood; and fur-baby, Chloe. Out of all the things that brought her joy, none compared to the time she spent with her grandson. In the last decade, she created a lifetime of memories with him. She is predeceased by husband, Bob Forgione. In awe of the totality of her, Barbara was a mother, artist, friend, mentor, explorer, teacher, humanitarian, and inventor. Barbara loved to laugh, dance and paint. She always believed rotten bananas were the sweetest. For the last 13 years the Barbara Forgione Salon was her second home and every person that worked with her and every client that walked in, her family. Barbara leaves a legacy of passion, kindness, and womens' empowerment. Barbara's Celebration of Life will be held at Ulele on Thursday, April 11 at 6:30 pm., 1810 Highland Ave., Tampa, Florida 33602. This event is open to everyone, near and far, who has ever been inspired by Barbara Forgione. Wear vibrant and unique clothing and come prepared to share a story about our beloved Barbara.

