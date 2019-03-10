DIEHL, Barbara R. (Toerner)
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara R. (Toerner) DIEHL.
81, passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019. She was the wife of the late Albert Diehl; loving companion of Timothy Doughty; devoted mother of Suzanne (David) Rackley and the late Steven Diehl; glamma of Miranda (Christopher) Coulter and Malisa (Jeremy) Mullins; sister of G. Thomas (Christina) Toerner; and sister-in-law of Carol (William) Niehaus. Visitation will be Tuesday, March 12, 9:30 am, until time of Funeral Mass at 10:30 am, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 7820 Beechmont Ave., Anderson Township. Burial will be St. Mary's Cemetery. Memorials may be made to , PO Box 633597, Cincinnati, OH 45263-3597.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 10, 2019