DIEHL, Barbara R. (Toerner)



81, passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019. She was the wife of the late Albert Diehl; loving companion of Timothy Doughty; devoted mother of Suzanne (David) Rackley and the late Steven Diehl; glamma of Miranda (Christopher) Coulter and Malisa (Jeremy) Mullins; sister of G. Thomas (Christina) Toerner; and sister-in-law of Carol (William) Niehaus. Visitation will be Tuesday, March 12, 9:30 am, until time of Funeral Mass at 10:30 am, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 7820 Beechmont Ave., Anderson Township. Burial will be St. Mary's Cemetery. Memorials may be made to , PO Box 633597, Cincinnati, OH 45263-3597.

