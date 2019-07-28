Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara (Gammon) Sheridan. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SHERIDAN, Barbara (Gammon)



70, of St. Petersburg, passed away July 25, 2019 at Westminster Palms. Born December 15, 1948 in Miami, Florida, the only sister of five children, Barbara graduated from Florida State University before starting her career as a teacher. Barbara spent most of her life as an educator at St. Paul's Catholic Church, making a mark on everyone who had the good fortune to know her. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Barbara Gammon; and her husband, John Sheridan. Barbara is survived by her son, Joshua, and daughter-in-law, Dina; grandchildren, Stella Rose and Beau Henry John; her brothers, Robert, Dennis, Garry and Garth; and her best friend and college roommate, Margaret Mitchell. Barbara was a beacon of light for all who knew her. An example of compassion, kindness, grace and love to her family, students, friends and colleagues...her fan club was vast. She adored her family, so proud of her daughter-in-law, Dina, and always making sure to greet her grandchildren "Goosey" and "Beau Beau Bear" with a gift in hand and countless hugs and kisses. Most of all, she will be missed by her son, Joshua, who was lucky enough to call this beautiful soul "Momma." Barbara's funeral service will be on Friday, August 2, at 4 pm, at St. Paul's Catholic Church located at 1800 12th St. N., Saint Petersburg, Florida. A Celebration of Life will also be held on August 3 for friends, family, parishioners, former students and colleagues. For those who wish to attend, please contact Josh Sheridan for details.



Anderson-McQueen

