Barbara SMITH
SMITH, Barbara Ann Lee 85, passed away on Saturday, June 27 into the arms of our Lord. She was surrounded by her family of Bill, Bill Jr., David, Bob, and many loved ones. She leaves behind her sister Nancy (Jim) of Baltimore, MD; sons Bill Jr. (Lori), David (Kristan), Bob (Susie), thirteen grandchildren, and eleven great-grandchildren. Born and raised in Pittsburgh, PA, Barbara and Bill married in 1959 and moved to Florida. They joined Palma Ceia Presbyterian Church in 1961 where Barbara assisted with Sunday School. In 1975, they moved to Temple Terrace and joined Temple Terrace Presbyterian Church where Barbara was church secretary for nearly 10 years. Barbara's hobbies included photography, collecting both music boxes and ornate bird houses, and making sure each holiday felt special. She relished in being supportive and encouraging to her family. Barbara will be laid to rest July 18, 2020 in Maryville, TN near two of her favorite retreats, Cades Cove and the Great Smoky Mountains. In lieu of flowers, please consider her wishes to give support to Tampa East Sertoma Club for its work with many charities.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Terrace Oaks Chapel
12690 North 56th Street
Tampa, FL 33617
813-988-9200
