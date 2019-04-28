ZAJACK, Barbara Sue
"Bobbie" born Feb. 13, 1942 and passed away peacefully April 18, 2019. She is survived by two loving daughters, Linda (Milton) Sheen and Kimberly Boshears and partner, Robyn. She is also survived by grandchildren, John Paul Stratton, Amber Stratton, Parker Boshears Birchler; great-grandchildren, Elijah Stratton and Alianna Stratton; and husband, George Zajack. She is survived by many others including sisters, cousins, nieces, and nephews. All of which she has touched in her own special caring way. She will truly be missed by many.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 28, 2019