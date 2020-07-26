TOWEY, Barbara R. 78, left this life Sunday, July 19, 2020. She was born in New Haven, CT February, 12, 1942 to Ruth and Rolf Anderson. The child of an artist and an LPN, she grew up in Short Beach, CT. She was a mother, a wife, a world traveler, and athlete, an artist, an adventurer and so much more. She leaves behind her daughter, Jennifer Neysa Towey Anderson; her son and daughter-in-law, Christopher Michael and Devon Towey; her brother and sister-in-law, Ronald and Lorraine Anderson; her grandchildren, Nicholas, Shelby, and Andrew Cucolo, Amanda and Christopher Towey, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents; her daughter, Amanda Bridget Towey; and her brother, Roger Anderson. Services will be held at a later date. Memorial available at: www.brettfuneralhome.net
Brett Funeral Home