TROEBER, Barbara
72, of Ruskin, died suddenly on February 27, 2019. Barbara spent most of her life in Long Island, New York married for 52 years to her beloved husband, William Troeber. She is survived by her four children, Timothy, David, Edwin and Joanna and six grandchildren. Funeral Service will take place Monday, March 4, at 11 am, with visitation at 10 am at Serenity Meadows Funeral Home, 6919 Providence Road, Riverview, FL 33578. A Memorial Service will take place at Riverside Retirement Community at a later date.
Serenity Meadows Memorial Park & Funeral Home - Riverview
6919 Providence Road
Riverview, FL 33578
(813) 677-9494
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 2, 2019