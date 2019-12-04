Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Curlew Hills Memory Gardens
1750 Curlew Road
Palm Harbor, FL 34683
727-789-2000
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Curlew Hills Memory Gardens
1750 Curlew Road
Palm Harbor, FL 34683
View Map
Service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Curlew Hills Memory Gardens
1750 Curlew Road
Palm Harbor, FL 34683
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Vandergraff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Vandergraff

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Vandergraff Obituary
VANDERGRAFF, Barbara Kennedy formerly of Lafayette, IN, was born August 31, 1929 to Robert and Dorothy (nee Danley) Memmer and died November 29, 2019 in Clearwater, FL. Barbara was a fashion buyer at Loeb's Department Store in Lafayette, IN; she moved to the Clearwater area in 1986 and was an employee of Patchington and Home Shopping Network. Barbara was a member of Unity Church of Clearwater. She will be lovingly remembered by her children, Terri Kennedy, Juli (Chris) Steinocher, Jayne Kennedy, Patrick Kennedy; stepson, Robert E. Vandergraff II; four grandchildren, Clayton and Brody Steinocher, Joshua and Jeremy Kennedy; three stepgrandchildren; and several great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Robert "Bob" Kennedy and son, Michael D. Kennedy; second husband, Robert "Bob" Vandergraff; brothers, Robert W. Memmer and James A. Memmer; and a grandchild, Casey Kennedy. Visitation will be held at 1 pm, with service at 2 pm, all on Friday, December 6, 2019 at Curlew Hills Funeral Home www.curlewhills.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Curlew Hills Memory Gardens
Download Now