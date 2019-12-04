|
|
VANDERGRAFF, Barbara Kennedy formerly of Lafayette, IN, was born August 31, 1929 to Robert and Dorothy (nee Danley) Memmer and died November 29, 2019 in Clearwater, FL. Barbara was a fashion buyer at Loeb's Department Store in Lafayette, IN; she moved to the Clearwater area in 1986 and was an employee of Patchington and Home Shopping Network. Barbara was a member of Unity Church of Clearwater. She will be lovingly remembered by her children, Terri Kennedy, Juli (Chris) Steinocher, Jayne Kennedy, Patrick Kennedy; stepson, Robert E. Vandergraff II; four grandchildren, Clayton and Brody Steinocher, Joshua and Jeremy Kennedy; three stepgrandchildren; and several great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Robert "Bob" Kennedy and son, Michael D. Kennedy; second husband, Robert "Bob" Vandergraff; brothers, Robert W. Memmer and James A. Memmer; and a grandchild, Casey Kennedy. Visitation will be held at 1 pm, with service at 2 pm, all on Friday, December 6, 2019 at Curlew Hills Funeral Home www.curlewhills.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 4, 2019