Barbara WARR
WARR, Barbara 76, passed away peacefully on October 13, 2020. Barbara is lovingly remembered by her daughter, Gina (Stephen); her granddaughters, Riley and Abby; and her brother, Jerry. Born in Missouri, she grew up in Memphis, TN, graduating from Treadwell HS and the University of Memphis, BBA. She settled in the Tampa Bay area, raising her daughter, earning a MA from USF 1984 and building her career as a distinguished teacher for Hillsborough County Schools. Barbara was a proud member of Alpha Phi Sorority and Idlewild Baptist Church. She enjoyed traveling, crafting with friends and spending time with her cherished dogs. She will be laid to rest at Memorial Park in Memphis, TN and a private life celebration will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to The Arthritis Foundation.

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2020.
