Service Information Beggs Funeral Home - Apalachee Chapel 3322 Apalachee Parkway Tallahassee , FL 32311 (850)-942-2929

WEBER, Barbara Scarboro died on March 4, 2020 at the age of 92. She left behind her precious children, Kenneth Weber, Debra Weber, Kathy Sciara, Cindy Weber; her dear sons-in-law, Jim Sciara and Robert Owens; her beloved grandsons, Levi Sciara and wife, Jessica, Dylan Weber-Owens, and Jesse (Joe) Weber-Owens; and her treasured great-grandson, Leo Sciara. She was greatly loved by her family. Born in Miami in 1927, Barbara was predeceased by her devoted husband of 67 years, Chaplain Joe F. Weber; her parents, Robert and Edith Scarboro; her sister, Sue Gilbert; and her brothers, Jerry Scarboro and Bobby Scarboro. She leaves one brother, David Scarboro; one sister, Patsy Studebaker; in-laws, Lynda and Jerry Hutcheson; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. Barbara attended Florida State University and New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary. She met her husband Joe at the seminary. He took her on an exciting and interesting journey through many years of church pastorates and Veteran's Administration Hospital chaplaincy ministry. Faithful to the Lord and His church, she spent her life making a home for her family, rearing her children, and serving in churches. She taught Sunday School in Texas, New Mexico, Florida and Tennessee, and was also involved in mission groups in those states. Barbara and Joe lived in Tampa, Florida for 34 years before moving to Westminster Oaks Community, Tallahassee, in 2008. They were members of Immanuel Baptist Church, Tallahassee. A small family funeral is planned. Beggs Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

